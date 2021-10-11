Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Purchased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,244 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the second quarter valued at approximately $455,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 10.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 19.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,047 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 150.1% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 340.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 95,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 135,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. William Blair cut shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fastly currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.69.

Fastly stock opened at $40.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.63. Fastly, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.87 and a 52 week high of $136.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a current ratio of 9.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.67 and a beta of 1.14.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.19. Fastly had a negative net margin of 55.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $219,970.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,925,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,110,141.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $132,773.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,056 shares of company stock valued at $4,428,223. Insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

