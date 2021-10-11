FB Financial (FBK) to Release Earnings on Monday

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 18th. Analysts expect FB Financial to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. FB Financial had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $135.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.88 million. On average, analysts expect FB Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:FBK opened at $44.40 on Monday. FB Financial has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $49.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.29 and a 200-day moving average of $40.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.80%.

Several research analysts have commented on FBK shares. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. DA Davidson upgraded FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.50 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FB Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FB Financial stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,931 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of FB Financial worth $5,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

