FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) versus Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Head-To-Head Analysis

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) and Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

FB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Sierra Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. FB Financial pays out 11.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sierra Bancorp pays out 37.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. FB Financial has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Sierra Bancorp has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Sierra Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for FB Financial and Sierra Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FB Financial 1 0 5 0 2.67 Sierra Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00

FB Financial presently has a consensus target price of $39.40, indicating a potential downside of 11.02%. Sierra Bancorp has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.05%. Given Sierra Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sierra Bancorp is more favorable than FB Financial.

Risk & Volatility

FB Financial has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sierra Bancorp has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FB Financial and Sierra Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FB Financial 20.50% 15.97% 1.82% Sierra Bancorp 29.47% 12.16% 1.29%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FB Financial and Sierra Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FB Financial $616.50 million 3.40 $63.62 million $3.73 11.87 Sierra Bancorp $136.39 million 2.80 $35.44 million $2.32 10.67

FB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Sierra Bancorp. Sierra Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.9% of FB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of Sierra Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 30.3% of FB Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of Sierra Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FB Financial beats Sierra Bancorp on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees. The Mortgage segment originates from fees and gains on sales in the secondary market of mortgage loans that originate outside banking footprint or through internet delivery channels and from servicing. The company was founded by James W. Ayers in 1906 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts. Its portfolio comprises of real estate, agricultural, commercial and industrial, and consumer. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Porterville, CA.

