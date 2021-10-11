Fear (FEAR) Price Hits $0.86

Fear (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One Fear coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.86 or 0.00001502 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fear has traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar. Fear has a total market cap of $5.61 million and approximately $4.83 million worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00043705 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.38 or 0.00199925 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.20 or 0.00094730 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Fear Coin Profile

Fear (CRYPTO:FEAR) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

Fear Coin Trading

