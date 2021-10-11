Ferrexpo’s (FXPO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 505 ($6.60) price objective on the iron ore producer’s stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 57.52% from the company’s current price.

FXPO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrexpo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 419 ($5.47).

Shares of FXPO stock opened at GBX 320.60 ($4.19) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 371.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 738.18. Ferrexpo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 165.20 ($2.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 513 ($6.70).

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

