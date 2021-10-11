Ferrexpo’s (FXPO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2021

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 505 ($6.60) price objective on the iron ore producer’s stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 57.52% from the company’s current price.

FXPO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrexpo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 419 ($5.47).

Shares of FXPO stock opened at GBX 320.60 ($4.19) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 371.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 738.18. Ferrexpo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 165.20 ($2.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 513 ($6.70).

About Ferrexpo

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Analyst Recommendations for Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Ferrexpo’s (FXPO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2021

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 505 ($6.60) price objective on the iron ore producer’s stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 57.52% from the company’s current price.

FXPO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrexpo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 419 ($5.47).

Shares of FXPO stock opened at GBX 320.60 ($4.19) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 371.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 738.18. Ferrexpo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 165.20 ($2.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 513 ($6.70).

About Ferrexpo

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Analyst Recommendations for Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.