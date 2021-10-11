Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Barclays

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $46.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.59. Fidelity National Financial has a 1 year low of $29.82 and a 1 year high of $49.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.39.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 3rd that allows the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 0.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $1,102,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 36,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $1,816,925.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,000 shares of company stock worth $4,920,321. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 814.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 30,166 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 340,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 668,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,174,000 after purchasing an additional 16,389 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

