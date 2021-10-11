Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,466 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 101.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FIS. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.54.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 2,222 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $120.03 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.28 and a 1-year high of $155.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 857.42, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

