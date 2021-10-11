Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Sets New 1-Year High at $44.50

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.50 and last traded at $44.22, with a volume of 18067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.95.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.84 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.46.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $244,748.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FITB. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 32,680 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after buying an additional 55,145 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 35,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 149,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,592,000 after buying an additional 11,018 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.