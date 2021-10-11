Filecoin (FIL) One Day Volume Tops $1.22 Billion

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 11th. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for about $73.03 or 0.00126763 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecoin has a total market cap of $8.15 billion and $1.22 billion worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00058534 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.44 or 0.00077150 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,504.86 or 0.99820901 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,493.19 or 0.06063721 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002819 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 111,591,681 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Buying and Selling Filecoin

