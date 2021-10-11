Financial Comparison: Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) and POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT)

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) and POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.0% of Gossamer Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.4% of POINT Biopharma Global shares are held by institutional investors. 23.3% of Gossamer Bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Gossamer Bio and POINT Biopharma Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gossamer Bio N/A N/A -$243.36 million ($3.55) -3.77 POINT Biopharma Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Gossamer Bio and POINT Biopharma Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gossamer Bio 0 0 5 0 3.00 POINT Biopharma Global 0 1 2 0 2.67

Gossamer Bio presently has a consensus target price of $21.40, indicating a potential upside of 59.82%. POINT Biopharma Global has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 70.77%. Given POINT Biopharma Global’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe POINT Biopharma Global is more favorable than Gossamer Bio.

Profitability

This table compares Gossamer Bio and POINT Biopharma Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gossamer Bio N/A -80.94% -47.07% POINT Biopharma Global N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Gossamer Bio has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, POINT Biopharma Global has a beta of -0.36, suggesting that its share price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gossamer Bio beats POINT Biopharma Global on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc. engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions. The company was founded by Faheem Hasnain and Sheila Gujrathi on October 25, 2015 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile

POINT Biopharma Global Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a. The company is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

