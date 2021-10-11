FIO Protocol (FIO) Trading 3.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 11th. In the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000317 BTC on popular exchanges. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $65.36 million and approximately $3.46 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol (CRYPTO:FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 785,448,939 coins and its circulating supply is 358,576,980 coins. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

