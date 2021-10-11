First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $71.89

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $71.89 and last traded at $71.86, with a volume of 13003 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.68.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FAF shares. Barclays boosted their price target on First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.43.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.21.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.46. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in First American Financial in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in First American Financial in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in First American Financial by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in First American Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in First American Financial in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

