First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Analysts expect First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) to report $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.07. First Internet Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.03 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $30.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 12.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INBK. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 9.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 72.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 11.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 163.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 28,701 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INBK stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.65. The company had a trading volume of 204 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.81. First Internet Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.96 and a 12 month high of $41.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.19 and its 200 day moving average is $32.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.59%.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

