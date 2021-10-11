First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Analysts expect First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) to report $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.07. First Internet Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.03 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.
On average, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Internet Bancorp.
First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $30.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 12.63%.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INBK. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 9.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 72.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 11.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 163.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 28,701 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of INBK stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.65. The company had a trading volume of 204 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.81. First Internet Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.96 and a 12 month high of $41.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.19 and its 200 day moving average is $32.18.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.59%.
About First Internet Bancorp
First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.
