First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Trading Up 6.3%

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)’s share price was up 6.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $105.25 and last traded at $104.87. Approximately 97,925 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,174,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.67.

Several equities analysts have commented on FSLR shares. Citigroup cut shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.76.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.77.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $629.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.03 million. First Solar had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $193,843.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,884 shares in the company, valued at $272,970.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 13,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $1,162,211.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,021 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in First Solar by 8.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 0.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,048 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in First Solar by 29.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 890 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in First Solar by 4.1% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,304 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 20.0% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

