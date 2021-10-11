First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Acquired by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 306.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,855 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 226.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 46,379 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 29,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $172,000.

Shares of FTSM stock opened at $59.91 on Monday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.90 and a 1-year high of $60.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.96.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th.

