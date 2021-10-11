First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Stock Price Down 0.7%

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) shares dropped 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $65.73 and last traded at $65.74. Approximately 47,716 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 70,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.19.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.284 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 22.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 9.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth about $180,000.

