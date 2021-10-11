FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,224,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,337 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.70% of FirstEnergy worth $342,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 682.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 17,853 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 45,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 4.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 12.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,898,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,872,000 after purchasing an additional 211,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Shares of FE opened at $36.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.38. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $26.17 and a 12-month high of $39.94.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.27%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.