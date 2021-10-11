FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Stock Position Lifted by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 174.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,936 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $5,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 36.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 34.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $36.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.38. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $26.17 and a 1 year high of $39.94.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FE. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.60.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

