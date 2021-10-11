Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Fiserv by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,216,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,525,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877,909 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,399,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,639,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,796 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Fiserv by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,549,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,950 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Fiserv by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in Fiserv by 322.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,918,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $2,352,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,924,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,157,500 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $107.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.81 and a 12-month high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

