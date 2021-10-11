Five9 (FIVN) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN):

10/6/2021 – Five9 was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $176.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Five9 provides cloud software for contact centers. The Company offers software products such as workforce management, speech recognition, predictive dialer, and voice applications. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that acts as the hub for interactions between its clients and their customers, enabling contact center operations focused on inbound or outbound customer interactions in a single unified architecture. The Company serves customers in various industries, including banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. is headquartered in San Ramon, California. “

10/1/2021 – Five9 was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $206.00 price target on the stock.

10/1/2021 – Five9 was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

10/1/2021 – Five9 was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

10/1/2021 – Five9 was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $185.00.

10/1/2021 – Five9 had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $200.00 to $165.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/1/2021 – Five9 was upgraded by analysts at Colliers Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

10/1/2021 – Five9 was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

9/20/2021 – Five9 had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $212.00 to $190.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/20/2021 – Five9 had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $212.00 to $190.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/17/2021 – Five9 was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $203.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

9/7/2021 – Five9 was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

8/18/2021 – Five9 was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $142.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of -201.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.59. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.32 and a 12 month high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.96, for a total value of $619,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.75, for a total value of $2,334,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,954,098.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,582 shares of company stock valued at $9,543,773 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Five9 by 692.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,349,000 after purchasing an additional 52,258 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Five9 in the first quarter valued at about $314,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Five9 by 22.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Five9 by 18.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Five9 by 61.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,898,000 after purchasing an additional 33,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

