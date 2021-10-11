Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Hits New 12-Month High at $54.70

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.70 and last traded at $54.70, with a volume of 57 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.06.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FBC shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flagstar Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.46.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.55 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 30.70%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 2.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 43,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $7,054,000. Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $6,928,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 262,178 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,824,000 after acquiring an additional 136,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 791,979 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $35,718,000 after buying an additional 257,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

About Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC)

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.