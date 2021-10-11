Flamingo (FLM) Price Down 2.8% This Week

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 11th. Flamingo has a market capitalization of $71.50 million and $22.84 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flamingo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000829 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Flamingo has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.87 or 0.00060650 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.08 or 0.00123630 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.58 or 0.00079279 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,608.99 or 1.00195499 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,536.06 or 0.06150043 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Flamingo Coin Profile

Flamingo was first traded on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance . The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Flamingo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

