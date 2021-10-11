Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Downgraded to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) was downgraded by Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FLXN. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.96.

Get Flexion Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of FLXN stock traded up $3.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,393,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,741. Flexion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $13.66. The company has a market cap of $461.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.37.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $28.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.02 million. On average, analysts forecast that Flexion Therapeutics will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christina Willwerth sold 3,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $25,445.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,984.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLXN. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 991.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,179 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 203.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,775 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $88,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $93,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand, an extended-release corticosteroid approved to manage osteoarthritis knee pain.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.