FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF) Stock Price Down 0.1%

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF) shares were down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.90 and last traded at $27.90. Approximately 91,535 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 89,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.92.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.05.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDTF. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 12,657 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 37,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 10,782 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 503.1% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 83,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 69,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 110,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 40,247 shares during the last quarter.

