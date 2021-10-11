FLO Hits Market Cap of $6.36 Million (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. One FLO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, FLO has traded up 19.6% against the dollar. FLO has a total market capitalization of $6.36 million and $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FLO alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000152 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About FLO

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.