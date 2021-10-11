Flow Price Down 14% Over Last Week (FLOW)

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 11th. Flow has a total market capitalization of $1.14 billion and $108.41 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Flow has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Flow coin can now be bought for approximately $17.62 or 0.00030803 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Flow alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00058893 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.59 or 0.00126879 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00077217 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,280.63 or 1.00116805 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,454.74 or 0.06038296 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Flow Coin Profile

Flow’s genesis date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,378,211,739 coins and its circulating supply is 64,444,582 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Buying and Selling Flow

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.