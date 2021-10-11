Flux Reaches Market Capitalization of $78.02 Million (FLUX)

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 11th. Flux has a market cap of $78.02 million and approximately $758,899.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Flux has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. One Flux coin can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000727 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $118.94 or 0.00207867 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.54 or 0.00126773 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.81 or 0.00129002 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003704 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001717 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002685 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Flux Coin Profile

Flux is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 187,652,030 coins. The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . Flux’s official website is datamine.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Flux

