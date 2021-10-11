FlypMe Market Cap Reaches $1.00 Million (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 11th. In the last seven days, FlypMe has traded up 36.9% against the dollar. One FlypMe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0570 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FlypMe has a market capitalization of $1.00 million and approximately $1,362.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00045115 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $117.19 or 0.00204592 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.83 or 0.00095722 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

FlypMe Coin Profile

FlypMe is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

FlypMe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

