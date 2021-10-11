Fmr LLC Acquires 1,684,530 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,269,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,684,530 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 7.72% of Nordstrom worth $448,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JWN. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Nordstrom by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nordstrom by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Nordstrom by 340.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nordstrom by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 200.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

JWN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet upgraded Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordstrom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.31.

Shares of JWN stock opened at $26.71 on Monday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.42 and a 200 day moving average of $33.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2,671.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.40.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.62) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $650,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

