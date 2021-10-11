Fmr LLC Acquires 1,733,073 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Fmr LLC raised its position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,982,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,733,073 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 12.16% of Arvinas worth $460,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Arvinas in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Arvinas by 69.9% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 66.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARVN. Bank of America began coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Arvinas from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist raised their target price on Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Arvinas from $118.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

In other news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 17,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,724,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,491 shares in the company, valued at $17,549,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy M. Shannon sold 59,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.56, for a total value of $5,078,413.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 290,133 shares of company stock worth $25,840,179 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arvinas stock opened at $82.25 on Monday. Arvinas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $108.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 1.99.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.17). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 782.95% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 million. As a group, analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

