Fmr LLC Acquires 186,446 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,209,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186,446 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 9.17% of Helen of Troy worth $504,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $570,000. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in Helen of Troy by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,191,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,745,000 after buying an additional 255,561 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in Helen of Troy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Helen of Troy by 267.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Helen of Troy by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 5,948 shares during the period.

HELE opened at $226.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $265.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.86.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.16 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 11.29%. Helen of Troy’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Helen of Troy from $223.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

In related news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 2,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total value of $490,207.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $592,945.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

