Fmr LLC Acquires 78,891 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Fmr LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,232,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,891 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.38% of Diageo worth $427,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,009,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,005,000 after buying an additional 73,767 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,604,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,500,000 after buying an additional 12,962 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,344,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,851,000 after buying an additional 106,960 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,282,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,783,000 after buying an additional 533,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 942,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,756,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. 9.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DEO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, October 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.50.

NYSE:DEO opened at $193.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.95. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $129.16 and a twelve month high of $202.35. The stock has a market cap of $123.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $2.4803 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.54%.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.