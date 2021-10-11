Fmr LLC Boosts Stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 244.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,277,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,002,911 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 12.25% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $465,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 42,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

In other news, insider Heather A. Davis sold 4,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $201,552.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather A. Davis sold 7,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $332,967.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $380,041.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,657,515 shares of company stock worth $811,991,119. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASO shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.44.

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $40.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.79 and its 200 day moving average is $37.19. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $47.65.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.