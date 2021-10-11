Fmr LLC Cuts Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,840,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594,463 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 3.73% of Black Knight worth $455,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKI. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Black Knight during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Black Knight stock opened at $71.02 on Monday. Black Knight, Inc. has a one year low of $68.60 and a one year high of $97.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.80 and its 200 day moving average is $75.17. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $361.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Black Knight’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Black Knight presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

In other Black Knight news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.84 per share, with a total value of $963,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

