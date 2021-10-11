Fmr LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Fmr LLC cut its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,901,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,377,748 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 1.44% of Valero Energy worth $460,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 55.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 222.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLO opened at $78.60 on Monday. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $84.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.81 and a 200-day moving average of $72.18. The firm has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $27.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.66 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.64%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.38.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

