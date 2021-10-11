Fmr LLC Decreases Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,770,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,310,524 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.91% of DocuSign worth $494,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 555.6% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $263.03 on Monday. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.49 and a twelve month high of $314.76. The firm has a market cap of $51.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -305.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $283.35 and a 200 day moving average of $254.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on DOCU shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.20.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.61, for a total transaction of $3,570,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $2,335,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,681 shares of company stock valued at $27,286,888. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

