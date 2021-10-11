Fmr LLC Grows Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,800,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,719,663 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.71% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $451,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $43.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.27. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $44.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $244,748.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Odeon Capital Group cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.73 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.84 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.46.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

