Fmr LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 137.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,728,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,577,813 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 3.71% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $441,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,324,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,552,000 after purchasing an additional 203,607 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 15.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,610,000 after acquiring an additional 151,568 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 18.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,021,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,943,000 after acquiring an additional 158,696 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 534.6% in the second quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 929,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,523,000 after acquiring an additional 783,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 46.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 901,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,385,000 after acquiring an additional 284,110 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 22,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total value of $3,431,332.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 741,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,247,793.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Crowley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total transaction of $1,305,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 292,303 shares of company stock worth $45,380,815 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTLA shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.50.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $120.71 on Monday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.17 and a 52-week high of $202.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.21 and a beta of 2.14.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.01% and a negative net margin of 442.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

