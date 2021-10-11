Fmr LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,928,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626,600 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $436,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 17,206 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $970,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 37,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period.

USMV stock opened at $74.42 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.03.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.