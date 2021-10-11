Fmr LLC Has $423.58 Million Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,392,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431,707 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 2.05% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $423,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 74.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6,450.0% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TTWO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $173.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.85. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.58 and a 1 year high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $711.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.64 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

