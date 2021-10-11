Fmr LLC Has $428.39 Million Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,691,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 822,898 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 4.45% of Vertiv worth $428,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Vertiv during the first quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Vertiv during the second quarter worth $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Vertiv during the second quarter worth $32,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Vertiv by 172.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vertiv during the second quarter worth $51,000. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRT opened at $22.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.67. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.35, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 71.45%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Vertiv from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

