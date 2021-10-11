Fmr LLC Has $429.69 Million Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,361,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 378,486 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 1.55% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $429,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARE. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,037.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,251,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,696 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 46.2% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,418,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,020,000 after acquiring an additional 763,946 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,712,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,494,870,000 after acquiring an additional 717,572 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 74.0% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,304,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,380,000 after acquiring an additional 554,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 166.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 841,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,245,000 after acquiring an additional 525,114 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.26, for a total value of $2,603,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CIO Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.90, for a total value of $2,069,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 122,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,325,594.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,538 shares of company stock valued at $19,454,703 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $192.44 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.27. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.08 and a 12-month high of $209.76. The company has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.67.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

