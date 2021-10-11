Fmr LLC Has $439.97 Million Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 91.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,288,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,194,635 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.38% of Vale worth $439,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Vale by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 167,132,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,904,190,000 after acquiring an additional 41,008,285 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vale by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,048,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,666,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079,763 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vale by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,381,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,324 shares in the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Vale by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 8,256,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,489,000 after purchasing an additional 264,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Vale by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 7,698,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,610,000 after purchasing an additional 67,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vale stock opened at $14.57 on Monday. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $74.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.85.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. Vale had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 30.59%. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.684 dividend. This represents a yield of 16.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 142.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.69.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

