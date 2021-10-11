Fmr LLC Has $449.19 Million Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,131,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 68,329 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 5.31% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $449,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,864. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.49, for a total value of $200,289.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,249 shares of company stock valued at $252,290. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $206.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $224.13. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $200.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.08.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.71. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.60%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

