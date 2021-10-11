Fmr LLC Has $458.97 Million Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Fmr LLC lessened its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,813,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,345 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 3.11% of Molina Healthcare worth $458,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 125.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 93.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total value of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total value of $692,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOH opened at $280.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $268.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $183.03 and a 1 year high of $289.60.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 28.54%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $284.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 target price on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.22.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

