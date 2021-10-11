Fmr LLC Has $478.92 Million Stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,128,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,161,109 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 4.32% of Bunge worth $478,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,936,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 22,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,374,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,753,000 after buying an additional 117,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 37,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $84.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.83. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $49.38 and a 12-month high of $92.38.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 3.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 25.30%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BG. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

