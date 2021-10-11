Fmr LLC Has $481.83 Million Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,792,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,130 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.77% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $481,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Motco grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $268.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $269.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.90. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $186.93 and a 12-month high of $277.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

