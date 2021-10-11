Fmr LLC Has $501.21 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Fmr LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,185,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 277,826 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.73% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $501,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 55I LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.8% during the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 7,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.0% in the second quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 8,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM opened at $221.58 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $151.39 and a 12-month high of $234.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $221.87 and a 200-day moving average of $223.01.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.