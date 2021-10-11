Fmr LLC Increases Position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,701,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 893,648 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 6.40% of Gildan Activewear worth $468,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,757,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 5.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 236,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,714,000 after acquiring an additional 11,662 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 28.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,964 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 91.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 143,327 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after acquiring an additional 68,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 29.2% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,042,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,508,000 after acquiring an additional 236,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GIL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.06.

Shares of NYSE:GIL opened at $35.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $40.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.70 and a 200 day moving average of $35.71.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $747.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.16 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 225.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.99) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is presently -344.44%.

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

