Fmr LLC Increases Position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,822,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,111 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 4.52% of Santander Consumer USA worth $502,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 70.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 597,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,166,000 after purchasing an additional 247,200 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter worth $917,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter worth $1,256,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 1,631.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 329,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,523,000 after acquiring an additional 310,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 37.2% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 140,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 38,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SC opened at $41.65 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.70. The company has a quick ratio of 45.46, a current ratio of 45.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.56 and a 12-month high of $42.39. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.11.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $1.53. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Equities analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SC shares. Stephens increased their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $48.00 to $41.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $41.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Santander Consumer USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.65.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

